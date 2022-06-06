Nutriband Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutriband in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25).
Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 446.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutriband during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nutriband during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nutriband (Get Rating)
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
