Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

