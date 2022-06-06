Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753 shares of company stock worth $116,993. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

