Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,753 shares of company stock worth $116,993. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.