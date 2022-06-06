Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OBCI stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
