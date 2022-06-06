Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

