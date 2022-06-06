Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Omeros worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omeros by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omeros by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Omeros by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Omeros by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER opened at $2.50 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

