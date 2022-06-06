OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Comparison

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 603.70%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 81.38%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84% Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.82 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -2.50 Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.93 $49.65 million $0.16 45.32

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.