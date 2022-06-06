Oppenheimer Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $270.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

