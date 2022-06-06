Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

