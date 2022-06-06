Oppenheimer Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

XYL stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.