OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 676.3% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in OptimumBank by 210.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

