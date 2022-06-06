Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q4 guidance at $1.40-1.44 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

