Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

