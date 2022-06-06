Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

