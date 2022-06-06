Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
