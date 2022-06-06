Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Patterson Companies worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $23,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

