PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.25 on Monday. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

