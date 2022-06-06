Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

