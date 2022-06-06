Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.