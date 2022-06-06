Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe stock opened at 2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 3.15 and a 200-day moving average of 4.79. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.45.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

