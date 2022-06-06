Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 287.1% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 159,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 118,018 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.81 on Monday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.68.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

