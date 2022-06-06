Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.39 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,245,919 shares of company stock worth $4,623,322. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

