Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James raised their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.45 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.