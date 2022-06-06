ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.90.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.