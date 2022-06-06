Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Provident Bancorp worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

