Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
