Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.