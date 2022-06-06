Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,280 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.91 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

