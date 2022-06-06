Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 680 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Resources Connection worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Resources Connection by 94.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGP stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

