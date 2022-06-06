Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $17.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

