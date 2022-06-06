Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of HCI Group worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $67.42 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.42 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.