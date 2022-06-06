Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,550 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of ProPetro worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

