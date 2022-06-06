Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,550 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of ProPetro worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

PUMP stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

