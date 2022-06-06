Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 167.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $690.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

