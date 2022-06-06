Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,204 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of TimkenSteel worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $23.93 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

