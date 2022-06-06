Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

