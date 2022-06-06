Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of eHealth worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $283.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. eHealth’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.