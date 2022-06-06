Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $212.84 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

