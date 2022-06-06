Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Cutera worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cutera by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

