Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of PetMed Express worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.