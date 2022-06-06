Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.19 Million Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of OneSpan worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OneSpan by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.62. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

