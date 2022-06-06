Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.