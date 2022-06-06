Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of The Pennant Group worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of PNTG opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.