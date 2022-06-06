Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Forrester Research worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

