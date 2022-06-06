Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.36 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.