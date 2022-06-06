Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Inogen worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $11,220,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $5,624,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 85,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,175,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN opened at $26.02 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $594.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

