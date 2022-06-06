Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $12,951,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $11,458,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

WYNN stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

