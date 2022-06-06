Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.34 Million in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,375,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 131.32, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.