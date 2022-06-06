Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $1.35 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 310,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.