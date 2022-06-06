Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $65.23 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.