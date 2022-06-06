Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

