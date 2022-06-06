Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

