Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.33 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $867.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,351,524 shares of company stock valued at $65,160,411. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

