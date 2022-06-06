Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.33 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $867.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,351,524 shares of company stock valued at $65,160,411. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
